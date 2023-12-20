You only need this four-move, no-jump workout to build full-body strength

This workout may not leave you with strength and muscles like Arnie’s, but it will develop base strength across your entire body and teach you how to master compound exercises. There’s no jumping involved either, so it’s ideal if you suffer from achy joints, or live in an apartment. Just grab an exercise mat, put on your best workout shoes and get ready for 15 minutes of work – hardly anything!

Bodyweight workouts are a form of strength training and an excellent option for beginners, as they boast a ton of benefits. Not only has research shown they can build muscle, but they can be done anywhere (at any time) as they require no equipment. They're a great starting point before moving onto resistance bands or free weights, like a pair of dumbbells, as you can learn how to nail fundamental movements, with good form and a considerably lower risk of injury.

This workout is made up of four compound exercises (movements that work multiple muscles in the body), which are also great for elevating your heart rate. You'll do each exercise one after the other, with no rest in between, then once you've finished them all, rest for 30 seconds, before repeating the workout two more times. Don't rush through these movements, do them slowly and controlled. Here's your exercises:

Sumo squat - 12 reps

Glute bridge walk out - 15 reps

Push-ups from knees - 20 reps

Opposite elbow to opposite knee crunches - 30 seconds reps

