You'd better hurry if you want to watch these movies on Netflix

If you're a Netflix UK subscriber, I've got bad news for you: the Alvin & The Chipmunks movies are no longer there for you to stream. But easy gags aside, some really good films and shows are leaving the streaming service this month so you'll need to rush if you want to watch them.
The list of movies going away in March 2023 has already claimed the brilliant Whiplash, and the clock is now ticking for Django Unchained, Moneyball and more arty fare such as Surge. And the list of shows heading for the final curtain includes Geordie Shore, five seasons of Arrested Development and quite a few LEGO kids shows too. And the brilliant ZZ Top documentary, That Little Ol' Band From Texas, has less than a fortnight to go before it too is gone.
What's leaving Netflix UK in March 2023?
Let's start with the kids shows. On 16th March the following will no longer be available:
- Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered
- LEGO Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape
- LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar
- LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit
- LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled!
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Guardians of the Galaxy
- LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload
And for the grown-ups, these shows are for the chop too:
- Bad Guys: Vile City (9 March)
- Mosley: It’s Complicated (10 March)
- Arrested Development seasons one to five (16 March)
- A Korean Odyssey (16 March)
- Live (16 March)
- Timeless (21 March)
And these are the movies ending their run this month.
- 9 March
- Kajillionaire
10 March
- She Dies Tomorrow
- Son of Adam
- Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania
- Surge
10 March
- All My Life
- 17 Again
12 March
- Miracle in Cell No 7
13 March
- Justine
- Thoroughbreds
15 March
- Addicted
- The Art of Loving
- Defiance
- One for the Money
- The Switch
- Untouchable
16 March
- The Giant
20 March
- The Blue Elephant 2
- Django Unchained
- The Farewell
- Masameer – The Movie
21 March
- Moneyball
23 March
- Ballerina (Leap!)
24 March
- Three Thieves