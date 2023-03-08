You'd better hurry if you want to watch these movies on Netflix

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a Netflix UK subscriber, I've got bad news for you: the Alvin & The Chipmunks movies are no longer there for you to stream. But easy gags aside, some really good films and shows are leaving the streaming service this month so you'll need to rush if you want to watch them.

The list of movies going away in March 2023 has already claimed the brilliant Whiplash, and the clock is now ticking for Django Unchained, Moneyball and more arty fare such as Surge. And the list of shows heading for the final curtain includes Geordie Shore, five seasons of Arrested Development and quite a few LEGO kids shows too. And the brilliant ZZ Top documentary, That Little Ol' Band From Texas, has less than a fortnight to go before it too is gone.

What's leaving Netflix UK in March 2023?

Let's start with the kids shows. On 16th March the following will no longer be available:

Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered

LEGO Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled!

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Guardians of the Galaxy

LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload

And for the grown-ups, these shows are for the chop too:

Bad Guys: Vile City (9 March)

Mosley: It’s Complicated (10 March)

Arrested Development seasons one to five (16 March)

A Korean Odyssey (16 March)

Live (16 March)

Timeless (21 March)

And these are the movies ending their run this month.