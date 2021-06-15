You can now hire an electric scooter in London

Lime, the world’s largest micro-mobility operator, has deployed 200 of its latest Gen4 electric scooters across London, working with TfL and London Councils to launch the UK’s largest e-scooter hire trial.

The launch of the service in London comes just in time for summer and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, with riders now able to access safe and sustainable transport.

So, if you live in London, you will be able to locate and hire electric scooters via the Lime app. First, you'll need to scan your driving licence and successfully complete a virtual safety test before the scooter can be unlocked. Then scooters will cost £1 to unlock, and 16p per minute to ride.

The scooters will initially be available to ride in Ealing, Hammersmith & Fulham, Kensington & Chelsea, Richmond, Canary Wharf and Tower Hamlets. You will only be able to park the e-scooters in designated bays within participating boroughs, which will be marked in the Lime app and on the ground.

New boroughs will be able to join the trial at the end of each month, with at least two more central London boroughs expected to join the service in July.

Lime’s fleet will increase throughout the trial to serve these new boroughs, and on the basis of its performance in existing boroughs.

To help you get to grips with the capital’s latest mode of transport, Lime is launching a series of ‘First Ride Academies’ in participating boroughs, which will teach users how to ride safely and park responsibly. In addition to the mandatory in-app training, users will complete prior to riding an e-scooter, Lime has also worked with the AA to provide further safe riding resources via an online Driving School, Learn to Lime UK.

Lime's e-scooter specs

With a maximum speed of 12.5 mph, a braking distance twice as fast as other rental e-scooter models, nine high-visibility reflectors, puncture-proof wheels, mountain-bike inspired suspension, always-on LED lights and a double kickstand for stability, the Gen4 is built for safety.

The Lime e-scooter also features hyper-sensitive geofencing, which will also ensure the scooters are not used or parked outside of designated areas and parking bays.

The scooters also feature swappable batteries which are delivered on Lime e-cargo bikes. This reduces the overall environmental impact of maintaining the large fleet of scooters.