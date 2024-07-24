You can get £60 off Ninja's brand new air fryer at Currys with this discount code

With Prime Day now fully over, many of the wonderful deals and discounts have come to an end. We hope you managed to find some pretty wonderful things – we have to admit there was an impressive array throughout!

If you were hoping to get your hands on one of the best air fryers, then don't panic. We've discovered that the brand new Ninja Double Stack XL is £60 off at Currys until the 6th August, meaning it's currently down to just £210.

The discount is a part of Currys Trade in and Save offer, allowing buyers to save £60 when trading in any working or non-working electrical item. Buyers just have to include the discount code SHARKNINJA60 at checkout to access the offer.

Ninja Double Stack XL: was £270.00, now £210.00 at Currys

Save £60 on the new Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer at Currys. This model has only been on the market for a few months, making this a really sweet deal to find. Remember to include the discount code SHARKNINJA60 at checkout to access the offer.

The main selling point of the Ninja Double Stack XL is its space-saving design. Rather than sitting the two baskets side-by-side, Ninja has stacked them on top of one another, setting it apart from other models on the market.

It has a 9.5L capacity which should be plenty big enough for all of your kitchen mastery, and it includes all of the usual Ninja suspects in terms of settings as well. Modes for Air Fry, Max Crisp, Bake, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate should give you enough to play with and cook perfect meals every time.

