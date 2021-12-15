Xbox Series X restock: GAME and Smyths Toys have stock live now with Halo

Xbox Series X stock is now up for purchase at multiple retailers. Head on over to either the Smyths Toys website or GAME site to claim one before they all go.

Xbox stock has been coming in and out of stock since launching in November 2020. More than a year on and it's showing no signs of getting any better, so these opportunities need to be taken advantage of as soon as possible.

GAME has Xbox Series X console with an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 along with Halo Infinite, while Smyths has the standalone Xbox Series X one terabyte console up grabs. With Xbox Games Pass Ultimate is priced at $14.99/£10.99 a month, you never need to buy a game ever again. That's why it's known as the best deal in gaming.



Of course, Microsoft also has its equally great Xbox Series S all-digital console up for grabs too. GAME has a Fornite and Rocket League Xbox Series S 512GB bundle available, while Smyths Toys (check your local retailer) has the standalone console by itself, so take your pick.

Anyone that is lucky enough to take home an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S can start playing the latest next-gen games from Microsoft, including Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, The Artful Escape, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Psychonauts 2, Sable, Twelve Minutes, and more.

Wait times can be anywhere up to 30 minutes, so like any console drop, patience and persistence are the keys to success. Saying that, queues look quite good at the minute. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

If the wait for Xbox's newest console is taking its toll, you can always check out our PS5 stock tracker or even our Nintendo Switch OLED tracker, if you fancy a change. There are plenty of great consoles out there regardless.