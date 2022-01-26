Xbox Series X restock: Argos and EE stock live with Forza Horizon 5

A limited number of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X stock has gone live at several retailers. Head on over to either the Argos website or EE Shop to get a console secured. These likely won't be around for long, so don't wait!

Check Xbox Series X stock at Argos now

Check Xbox Series X stock at EE now

Argos stock is only available via a handful of stores across the country, however, it's worth checking if your local retailer has any left. From our experience, we'd also recommend heading to the store in person for a better chance of success. The main offering is an Xbox Series X console bundle with an extra controller and Forza Horizon 5.

Similarly, EE is only open to those who hold an account holder on a pay-as-you-go monthly handset plan, identical to how it runs its PS5 system. The console must be added to your payment plan, instead of purchased outright. You also must be within the first 17 months of your contract, alongside being able to pass credit checks.

Right now, EE is offering a big gaming bundle with a standalone Xbox Series X console and a 24-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, meaning you get immediate access to over 100 games across console, PC and mobile as well as being able to play first-party Xbox games day and date on launch. Basically, you never need to buy another game for two years.

On top of this, Microsoft has its equally fantastic Xbox Series S all-digital console up for grabs too. Very has the standalone console live now, as well as an Xbox Series S bundle with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included. Pretty sweet

Check Xbox Series S stock at Very now

If you do manage to secure an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, then you can start playing the latest, greatest games from Microsoft, including Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, The Artful Escape, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Psychonauts 2, and more. Oh and if you didn't hear: Microsoft is set to acquire Activision Blizzard, so the likes of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater could all be Xbox exclusive in the future. Crazy, right?

Wait times can be anywhere up to 20 minutes on average, so like any console drop, patience and persistence are the keys to success. Although, queues look pretty decent right now (obviously this can change at a moment's notice). Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

