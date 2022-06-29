Xbox Series X gamers are getting this big graphics upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you've managed to grab yourself an Xbox Series X then it looks like you're in for a treat, thanks to a cool graphics upgrade from AMD.

The Xbox Series X, which goes toe-to-toe with the PlayStation 5, has been a big hit with Xbox gamers after a few years in the wilderness for Microsoft following Sony's incredibly successful PlayStation 4.

But things are back to being even now and, in fact, Xbox games look like they're about to get an advantage. That's because in a community forum post (opens in new tab) AMD has announced an expansion of its FSR 2.0 graphics upscaling tech.

AMD first took the wraps of its FSR tech – which stands for FidelityFX Super Resolution – in June 2021 (opens in new tab), and it was initially available on seven games. By December 2021, that figure had risen to 70 available and upcoming games.

To mark the first anniversary of the tech, now in its 2.0 release stage, AMD says FSR 1.0 and 2.0 are available on 110 available and upcoming games. On top of that, AMD is also releasing (opens in new tab) the FSR 2.0 API for developers.

A list of games on Xbox and PC that will support AMD FSR 2.0 technology. (Image credit: AMD)

A big leap for Xbox

By making FSR available on Xbox and expanding on PC support AMD is adding a big feather to the cap of the PS5 rival, offering expertly upscaled content with ease. FSR 2.0 offers numerous efficiency advantages over FSR 1.0 and that will equate to smoother framerates and better looking graphics.

We don't know exactly how many 2022 Xbox Series X games will be supported, or when the support will arrive, but it's safe to assume that AAA titles will begin to support FSR 2.0 over the coming months.

Anything that makes Xbox better is a good thing in our book and we're excited to see where this goes over time.