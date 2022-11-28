Xbox Series S is £189 right now on Cyber Monday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Xbox Series S is now discounted down to £189 at Amazon for Cyber Monday.

Here at T3, we think the all-digital console is an excellent partner for Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service, which is the ultimate Netflix for games platform available today.

View the Xbox Series S deal at Amazon now (opens in new tab)

In our Xbox Series S review we praised the console's "compact design", "affordable price point" and how it "works great with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate". We concluded that "the Xbox Series S is a really great new console" for playing today's hottest new games without having to spend much more money on an Xbox Series X.

So the fact the Xbox Series S is now reduced to under £190 is really great news for gamers, as it's just made next-gen gaming even cheaper. This is one of the very best Cyber Monday deals we've seen this year. Here are the full details:

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: was £249.99 , now £189 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A £61 price cut means that, right now on Cyber Monday, the Xbox Series S console is discounted down to £189. Play all of today's best Xbox games.

We take recommending deals to our readers very seriously, which is why we always check the pricing history for a product before surfacing it. Using the independent price tracking tool camelcamelcamel (opens in new tab) we've confirmed that the Xbox Series S has never been cheaper, with the £189 unbeaten.

Why consider Xbox Series S

Xbox Series S is a fantastically affordable console that allows you to play all of today's best games on Xbox. It's stylish and compact, too, making it easy to fit into living rooms, games rooms, or even bedrooms.

What the console doesn't have is an optical disc drive, though, so all the games you'll play on it will be bought and delivered digitally. The ideal partner, though, for the Xbox Series S is Microsoft's Netflix-for-games Xbox Game Pass service, which gives the gamer a huge amount of games to download and play for a monthly fee.

The Xbox Series S doesn't output games at a 4K resolution, but it does support HDR and Dolby Atmos audio, so you're getting a lot of audio-visual eye candy delivered on today's most graphically advanced games regardless.

Overall, it's the best value current-gen games console on the market, and this discount makes it even more affordable.

Like the idea of an Xbox upgrade but, actually, feel you need 4K and an optical disc drive? Then check out today's best prices on Xbox Series X below.