Xbox owners are prepared to rage quit over controversial new feature rumours

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for a top gaming console, you pretty much have two options – PS5 or Xbox Series X. It's a rivalry which has been around for decades, and shows very little sign of stopping anytime soon.

But Xbox fans are up in arms right now. That's because of comments made by the companies' Corporate Vice President, Sarah Bond. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Bond made a comment about introducing ads into games as a way to diversify revenue streams for creators.

The suggestion did not go down well. In a Twitter thread, several users were vocal about their displeasure. One said they'd sell their Xbox the moment the feature was introduced, with several others echoing the sentiments. Another user even questioned how far the ads would extend, asking, "How long before commercial breaks cut into endboss battles?"

It's an interesting predicament for the brand. Microsoft's overall gaming revenue declined by around 4% in the last quarter, and they'll be keen to give that a boost where possible.

Personally, I don't think this is the right approach, though. Certainly the idea of generating ads in paid-for games – Bond wasn't clear on whether this was the considered option – seems like a terrible choice. I certainly wouldn't be happy to have paid for a new game, only to find it littered with ads still.

I could see it working better on a free platform, though. There, users are more likely to accept the idea of ads, as they haven't had to shell out for the title itself.

Whatever happens, it's certainly going to be an interesting transition for the brand. One thing's for sure, though – if Bond wants to avoid a mass exodus of Xbox users, it's definitely going to need a rethink.