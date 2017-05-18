Xbox and more join the PC Gaming Show at E3 2017

PC Gamer today announced that Xbox will join the upcoming annual PC Gaming Show for the third consecutive year, as both a sponsor and key presenter, and revealed more companies and speakers set to appear.

Taking place in Los Angeles on Monday, June 12, 2017 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel, the show will feature appearances and announcements from some of the biggest brands in the PC gaming industry.

Leaders and renowned game developers from Xbox and streaming service, Beam will join the show to talk about their latest developments in PC gaming, as well as showcasing upcoming PC games.

Fans can expect news and updates about PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS from Bluehole Inc., BATTLETECH from Paradox Interactive in partnership with Harebrained Schemes, Total War: Warhammer II from Creative Assembly, and Raw Fury Games.

"PC gaming is a huge part of our gaming ecosystem – across Windows, Beam, and Xbox," said Mike Nichols, Corporate Vice President of Xbox Marketing at Microsoft. "The PC Gaming Show is the perfect place for us to talk about what's next from Xbox for PC gamers."

For more information and to register for press or content creator access, please visit: PCGamingShow.com and follow #pcgamingshow. For consumers interested in attending the show, please visit:

PCGamingShow.com/tickets. Viewers will be able to stream, the 2017 PC Gaming Show live on Beam.

The PC Gaming Show is powered by Intel and supported by partners Bohemia Interactive, Xbox, Cygames, Nexon, and Tripwire Interactive.

