World Baking Day 2024: 5 baking gadgets you need in your kitchen

If you weren't aware, today marks World Baking Day. Initiated in 2012, the original intent of the day was to make and gift a loved one a homemade cake. The day has since evolved into baking and giving away all kinds of baked goods, and who wouldn't be a fan of that?

To celebrate the perfect excuse to make your favourite sweet treats, we've put together our list of essential baking gadgets. From the best stand mixers to the best induction hobs, keep reading to find out if your shelves are missing anything important.

1. ProCook Stand Mixer

(Image credit: ProCook)

ProCook's Stand Mixer is a recent addition to the brand's small appliance range, and it's a countertop heavy-duty electric mixer that gives KitchenAid a run for it's money. It offers six speed settings, pulse function and has a six-litre stainless steel mixing bowl. Its tilt-head design and powerful motor makes this appliance perfect for budding cooks and chefs.

It also has a dishwasher friendly splash shield, and comes with a beater, whisk and dough hook attachment. The Stand Mixer is even compatible with KitchenAid attachments, meaning you can still use any KitchenAid parts if you previously owned one.

Buy the Stand Mixer for £249.99 at ProCook

2. Kenwood QuickMix+ Hand Blender

(Image credit: Kenwood)

The Kenwood QuickMix+ Hand Blender is perfect for quick mixes, lighter doughs, batters and fillings. A durable hand mixer is invaluable in the kitchen, and for those looking for style and performance, the QuickMix+ is the obvious choice.

The QuickMix+ starts at a purposefully slow speed, leading you to where you want to be. This feature avoids that typical burst of speed that can send your flour billowing everywhere. Rest assured, there is still a pulse function for when you want that sudden boost of power as well.

Buy the QuickMix+ Hand Blender for £44.99 at Kenwood

3. KitchenAid K150 Blender

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

KitchenAid has a powerful and reliable range of blender options, including the KitchenAid K150 Blender which easily crushes ice with its three-part vortex blending system.

Available in five different colours, this blender is perfect for making any kind of batter or icing, and it'll make life a whole lot easier in the process!

Buy the KitchenAid K150 Blender for £229.99 at KitchenAid

4. Smeg Portable Induction Hob

(Image credit: Smeg)

If you struggle with countertop space or don't already have a hob, the Smeg Portable Induction Hob is a great piece of tech to own. It has three pre-set modes to choose from, all of which have nine power levels and a Boost function. It also has three automatic settings based on food type.

For even more precision, the Portable Induction Hob comes with an external temperature probe. This means the hob will automatically finish cooking once it’s reached the desired core temperature, and the Prove Timer will maintains your target temperature for a specific duration time.

Buy the Portable Induction Hob for £299.95 at Smeg

5. Salter Max 15kg Chopping Board Digital Kitchen Scale

(Image credit: Salter)

These kitchen scales double up as a hygienic full-size glass chopping board, making it a valuable gadget to have when baking. It also has a huge maximum weighing capacity of 15kg, so it’s ideal for batch baking or working with weighty ingredients.

The Zero button allows you to add and weigh multiple ingredients. and the unit button switches smoothly between metric, imperial and aquatronic measurements. It's also slim and easy to store away when not in use.

Buy the Max 15kg Chopping Board Digital Kitchen Scale for £32.99 at Salter