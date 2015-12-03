WIN A G-Shock watch worth £250!

G-SHOCK watcheshaspartnered with TV channel Dave to create a newadrenaline-fuelled12-part action-sports series, The Indestructibles, which is aheart-stoppingstunts show set against the clock.

Each episode utilises the exceptional technology and remarkable toughness of G-SHOCK's Air, Land and Sea Series.

Hosted by sports presenters Tim Warwood and Adam Gendle, the action-sport turned personality duo will be dropped in various locations around the UK to dream up and complete these stunts, from a human marble run to a dry ski slope loop-de-loop.

Combining the ultimate fusion of strength, style and ever-evolving technology, The Indestructibles Team used the pilot inspired functions of the G-SHOCK GA-1100 including a digital compass with a 20-second history, the mud and vibration resistant GWG-1000 Mudmaster designed for the toughest environments, and the GWN-1000B Gulfmaster, engineered to combine stellar maritime features with seamless technology, including a tide graph.

The Indestructibles, new and exclusive to Dave, launched on Sunday 8th November at 5pm and will air weekly, showing two episodes back-to-back until Sunday 13th December.