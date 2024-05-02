Marathon and Jeep just collaborated on a watch with hardy credentials

Quick Summary Marathon Watches and Jeep have come together to create a range of watches together. The two brands are icons of ruggedness, and the resulting watches are as hardy as you'd expect.

If you're the kind of person who lives life on the edge, in extreme scenarios, you'll want kit which can keep up. Everything from your car to your watch will need to keep up with your lifestyle, embodying the same values you uphold.

Enter the Marathon x Jeep watch collection. That sees two spearheads of ruggedness come together to build a small range of products with true, hardy potential.

The line-up includes a quartet of models from two different model families. First up is the General Purpose Officer's Series. That's a pilot watch design, with easy-to-read numerals and big, clear hands.

That's available in both a mechanical watch and a quartz watch variant. The quartz model will set users back $500, while the mechanical version will have a retail price of $650.

Next up is the Search and Rescue Series. This is arguably the more well known collection from the brand, offering a fantastic dive watch with real military credentials.

Here, the pair of models are outfitted with a host of Jeep-themed decoration, celebrating the tie between the two brands. That includes the iconic seven slot Jeep grille on the side of the case, and a red 15-minute counter on the minute track which is reminiscent of the old Jeep Wrangler dials.

Again, this model comes in two variants. The TSAR is a quartz model, with an ETA movement inside. The GSAR packs in an automatic Sellita SW200-1 movement. That's a reliable and robust option, in keeping with the theme of these models.

Furthering the dive watch credentials here, you'll find 300m of water resistance on offer. Plus, the dial is surrounded by a 120-click unidirectional bezel.

The Search and Rescue Series are priced at $1,200 for the TSAR and $1,500 for the GSAR.

It's a really interesting collaboration. The two brands already embody the same hardy design language, and that makes for a sensible pairing.

It's not the first time we've seen two icons of ruggedness come together in this manner. Earlier this year, the Casio G-Shock x Toyota Land Cruiser collaboration saw a similar blend of hardwearing brands come together.