One of our favourite watches from last year just got some colourful new options

Quick Summary Hamilton has added a host of new variants to the Khaki Field Expedition range. That includes four models on a NATO strap, and another variant on the stainless steel bracelet.

We're blessed to try a whole range of the best watches on the market here at T3. Everything from affordable outliers to five-figure fantasy pieces are on offer, giving us insight into the wide-ranging world of luxury watchmaking.

One of the best pieces we got our hands on last year was the Hamilton Khaki Field Expedition. That took the classic field watch DNA and added a rotating compass bezel. Not only is that a quirky addition, it also lent a sporty edge to the Khaki Field which wasn't present on other models in the range.

Now, the range has seen an extra five models appear. That brings a little more variety to the line-up, with some additional styling options.

For starters, there are NATO straps on offer on all three dial colours now. The blue dial variant gets a similarly toned blue NATO, a classic olive NATO can be found on both the white and black dial, while the black will also be available on a grey NATO.

Those are much more in-keeping with the traditional Khaki Field aesthetic. The standard versions of that watch are most notoriously seen on a NATO strap, as was common in combat situations.

The fifth new model sees the white dial variant available on a stainless steel three-link bracelet. That was offered on the black dial version at launch, and is now available to those seeking a lighter appearance.

All in all, it's a nifty update to the range. While we were impressed with the initial offering, this update adds a whole heap of extra potential for users.

The white dial with the steel bracelet will almost certainly steal the headlines, but don't discount those models on the NATO straps. They're much more in keeping with the Khaki Field heritage, and should offer something more traditional for users who want the sportier look.