WiFi extender deals: Take out broadband black spots with these great Curry's offers

If you've been spending more and more time at home over the last few weeks, you've probably noticed your WiFi signal struggles to hit all the spots in your home effectively. This probably hinders you from getting work done, especially if your main office space is being taken up by other members of your household.

Fortunately, you don't have to switch providers, try and get a callout or simply lump it and live with it. Rather, there's an easy solution to this: a simple plug-in WiFi extender.

WiFi extenders are ridiculously easy to set up and use: just plug them in, connect them to your router and they'll act as a satellite WiFi signal, broadcasting it as if the router was in the room with you. This provides crystal-clear signal in places your router won't reach.

As more and more people embrace working from home, WiFi extenders are rapidly becoming tech's worst-kept secret. They're sold out almost everywhere. However, Curry's still has some in stock, and at great prices too. Check out the deals below:

How to use a WiFi extender

Thankfully, Wi-Fi extenders are very easy to set up and use. There's usually very little need to worry about calibration or adjustments, just connect it up to your Wi-Fi network and you're ready to go. Of course, a Wi-Fi extender isn't going to be advanced, flexible or intelligent as a mesh networking systems, but they are usually more cost effective as an investment.

