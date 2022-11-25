Why you should buy a wake up light in the Black Friday sales

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) are still going strong, with thousands of low prices and discounts on popular products, like TVs, headphones, mattresses and much more. As someone who writes a lot about sleep and wellness, I think everyone should be looking to buy a wake up light this year, and here’s why.

The best wake up lights (opens in new tab) are a great investment into your health and wellbeing. Designed to wake you up in a more natural way, wake up lights gradually brighten and fill your room with light, mimicking the rising of the sun and awakening you bit by bit. Wake up lights not only help you start your day off feeling alert and happy, but they can also replace loud, jolting and irritating alarms.

A wake up light is something I think everyone should have in their bedrooms. With this in mind, I went deals hunting and found some brilliant price cuts on Lumie wake up lights. Right now in the best Amazon Black Friday deals (opens in new tab), you can get up to 35% off Lumie Light Therapy, including the popular Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300.

View the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 deal (opens in new tab)

Shop all deals from the Amazon Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)

Topping our list of the best wake up lights, the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 is now just £100.79 in the best Black Friday sales (opens in new tab). This feature-packed wake up light has soothing natural light effects from dim reds to warm yellows that wake you up gradually and smoothly. It also has a sunset option for people who find it hard to switch off or get to sleep at night. For more details, check out our Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 review (opens in new tab).

The Amazon Black Friday sale is full of deals on Lumie wake up lights, so I’ve rounded up our 3 favourite picks to help you save money on these handy devices.

(opens in new tab) Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300: £149 , £100.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 32% off the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 in the Amazon Black Friday sale. Choose between 15-90 minute sunrise and sunset modes for a natural wake up call or an easy transition to sleep. This wake up light has multiple colours and sounds, and you can add the radio or a sound alarm to your waking sequence to ensure you definitely get up on time!

(opens in new tab) Lumie Bodyclock Rise 100: £99 , £78.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20.01 on the Lumie Bodyclock Rise 100 at Amazon. This wake up light wakes you up naturally with its gradual 30-minute sunrise. You can adjust the light intensity, add an optional alarm noise and tap it to snooze or turn it off once you’re awake. It’s a petite size that will sit nicely on your bedside table.

(opens in new tab) Lumie Sunrise Alarm: £49.99 , £31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 36% off the Lumie Sunrise Alarm in this cheap Black Friday deal. Another great option from Lumie, the Sunrise Alarm is now just £31.99, making it super affordable and a must-have accessory for your bedroom routine. You can choose between warm white light for sunrises and sunsets, and set the mood with green, red, blue, pink and orange lighting.