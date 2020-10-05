Why wait for Prime Day? This 55-inch LG 4K TV deal saves you over £200 – now just £529!

Who wants to wait patiently for Amazon Prime Day deals on October 13th when you can save £220 on a 4K 55-inch LG 4K TV right now? That’s a lot of hours of Netflix in 4K you could be missing out on. AO.com also has reductions on the 43-inch, 49-inch, and 65-inch models if 55 inches isn’t your perfect Goldilocks size.

• Buy LG 55UN71006LB 55-inch 4K Smart TV for £749 now £529 at AO

• Buy LG 43UN71006LB 43-inch 4K Smart TV for £479 now £399 at AO

• Buy LG 49UN71006LB 49-inch 4K Smart TV for £599 now £499 at AO

• Buy LG 65UN71006LB 65-inch 4K Smart TV for £899 now £699 at AO

The UN71006LB range comes with a suite of excellent smart TV functions including LG’s ThinQ AI which means you can use the microphone on the remote to change settings, channels, or load up streaming services with the power of your voice. Plus, if you can’t reach the remote, it works with both Alexa and Google Assistant so you can always ask Amazon’s ever-helpful AI to change the channel for you or launch Netflix. There’s no judging here.

Regardless of the size you choose, the UN71006LB supports HDR with what LG calls Active HDR for improved contrast for all your 4K streaming content.

LG's webOS is one of the easiest-to-use smart TV platforms out there, meaning that even though this TV is a bargain, it won't feel cheap to use – it's fast, responsive and has basically every streaming service you could want built in.

There's also a gaming mode, keeping an lag to minimum, so it's great gaming TV to pair with your PlayStation 5 pre-order or Xbox Series X pre-order.

If you're in the market for a new TV and need to make sure you're getting the right price, check out our full list of the best TV deals and we've got a constantly updated article on the best Amazon Prime Day deal s so you don't miss out on any other tech offers.