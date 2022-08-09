What to buy in the AO.com Clearance sale, including deals on laptops, TVs & ovens

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Now that we’re into August, the summer sales have well and truly kicked off, with huge deals and discounts from a selection of popular retailers. Many brands are also running clearance sales, where best selling products are hitting record low prices.

If you’re looking for discounted tech products or cheap kitchen appliances, the AO.com clearance sale is here! There are hundreds of discounts on big name brands including Samsung, Philips, Toshiba, Acer, Bosch, Beko and many more, to help you save money on devices for around the home.

So, what can you find in the AO.com clearance sale? AO.com is best known for its range of appliances and electronics, including TVs, laptops, headphones, floorcare, washing machines, fridges and ovens, so if you’re in the market for any of these, the AO.com clearance is the place to look.

The cost of living has been hard on all of us, so if you’ve been budgeting hard to afford a laptop for back to school season or you’ve been saving up for a fridge freezer, the AO.com clearance sale can help you save tons of money on new devices.

Not only can you get incredibly cheap prices in the AO.com clearance sale, but customers can get an extra 10% off on hundreds of products with the code: SAVE10. To find these extra discounts, head to the AO.com clearance (opens in new tab) page and look for the red banner which will feature on the top right of eligible products.

Below, we’ve rounded up our top picks from the AO.com clearance sale. On items that are eligible for the extra 10% off discount, we’ve calculated the price drop for you and have put ‘with SAVE10’ in brackets so you know which products get extra savings. Remember, you’ll need to add the SAVE10 code to the checkout to take advantage of this extra discount.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 3: was £499, now £399 at AO.com (opens in new tab)

Get ready for your next term at school, college or university with £100 off the Acer Aspire 3 at AO.com. This laptop runs on a powerful 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM for speedy working and multitasking. It’s packed full of features and is a great computer for work, studying, browsing and streaming. Check out our guide to Should I buy the Acer Aspire 3? (opens in new tab) for more details.

(opens in new tab) ASUS CX1400CNA-BV0061 14” Chromebook: was £249, now £149 at AO.com (opens in new tab)

Get 40% off the ASUS 14-inch Chromebook, taking this nifty laptop down to under £150. If you’re on the lookout for an affordable, budget Chromebook, look no further than this offering from ASUS. ASUS devices are super reliable and versatile, and this Chromebook boasts a wide 14-inch screen, 12 hours of battery life and access to millions of apps, including Google applications.

(opens in new tab) Samsung UE50TU7020 50” 4K HD Smart TV: was £469, now £379 at AO.com (opens in new tab)

A Samsung TV for under £400? Check out this deal on the Samsung UE50TU7020 4K HD Smart TV in the AO.com clearance. This impressive 50-inch screen runs on a Crystal 4K UHD processor for fantastic colour and contrast and uses Adaptive Sound tech to adjust the audio setting to suit what you’re watching. This smart TV also has access to multiple streaming apps, catch-up services and Alexa voice control.

(opens in new tab) Philips TAT8505BK Totally Wireless In-Ear Headphones: was £169, now £129 at AO.com (opens in new tab)

Designed for both iOS and Android devices, the Totally Wireless In-Ear Headphones from Philips have seamlessly integrated Bluetooth connectivity, built-in microphones and Google Assistant compatibility. These competitively-priced earbuds have been given a £40 price cut, helping you save more on these powerful comfortable headphones at AO.com.

(opens in new tab) Fridgemaster MUZ4860MFB Under Counter Freezer: was £199, now £134 (with SAVE10) at AO.com (opens in new tab)

At AO.com, the Fridgemaster Under Counter Freezer is 25% off (plus an extra 10% off when you use the code SAVE10 at checkout), saving customers £65 on this 61 litre capacity freezer. With 3 drawers to keep food organised, this freezer holds a huge amount of food and comes with a reversible door to suit all kitchen styles and layouts.

(opens in new tab) Indesit IFW3841PIXUK Built-in Electric Single Oven: was £420, now £319 at AO.com (opens in new tab)

Save £101 on the Indesit Built-in Electric Single Oven. This large multifunctional oven has lots of automatic programme options for easy and stress-free cooking. It also comes with an A+ energy rating, meaning it uses less energy and electricity while in use, helping you save money on your energy bills.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus Pod Coffee Machine: was £200, now £161 (with SAVE10) at AO.com (opens in new tab)

The 5-star rated Nespresso Vertuo Plus Pod Coffee Machine is on sale in the AO.com clearance, plus you can take an extra 10% off right now. In our Nespresso Vertuo Plus review (opens in new tab), we said that it’s “the best pod machine you can buy, with bigger and stronger coffees for the capsule crowd”. It makes brilliant tasty hot drinks with the touch of a button, including 5 pre-programmed Nespresso coffee options.

(opens in new tab) Bosch CreationLine MUM59N26CB Stand Mixer: was £349, now £224 (with SAVE10) at AO.com (opens in new tab)

Save £125 on the Bosch CreationLine Stand Mixer. For those who love to spend time in the kitchen, this 3.9 litre stand mixer has 1000 Watts of power that easily tackles whatever you throw at it. It comes with 8 accessories including whisk, spoon and dough hook attachments for ultimate versatility.