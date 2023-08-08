What is Zombieverse? New Netflix reality show explained

We all fancy ourselves as the next Rick Grimes from the Walking Dead but with Netlix's new reality show, we're starting to question ourselves. It might seem like a zombie reality show is an oxymoron but never doubt Netflix. Watch out password sharers - they seem to have control of the undead. It's not quite how I saw the apocalypse coming but I'm honestly here for it.
Netflix has today launched Zombieverse, a reality show that pits contestants against the shuffling hordes. The premise is pretty novel, originally expecting a dating show, the contestants are surprised when people soon get a taste for human flesh. Our contestants, now survivors are a host of Korean celebrities plum in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.
This is certainly a departure from the plethora of dating shows on Netflix and while the jury is still out on its quality, this new direction could be a fruitful one. After the success of Squid Game, the world has clearly woken up to some of the more out-there ideas of Korean television and Netflix has clearly gone big on this series. Not only that but it is also releasing season 2 of Squid Game (expected 2024) and a reality show inspired by the series coming this November.
In general 2023 has been a pretty mixed for Netflix with a bunch of hits of varying quality. For every Heartstopper or They Cloned Tyrone, which debuted last month to a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, there's been a Hidden Strike which had a measly 17%.
With the password crackdown boosting subscriber numbers it is nice to see that reflected back on screen with big-budget original ideas like Zombieverse which features scores of zombies in central Seoul (not cheap), something that it would be hard to imagine on a traditional television network. It's one of the great things about the best streaming services that we can get access to programming from around the world.
If you're looking for a reality show with a bit less at stake than life and death, maybe try Is it Cake?