What are you doing for Ordnance Survey’s #GetOutsideDay?

Tomorrow, Sunday 25 September, is Ordnance Survey’s annual #GetOutsideDay (opens in new tab), when Britain’s iconic national mapping agency (opens in new tab) urges everyone to simply get outdoors and explore a part of the countryside or coastline.

Open to everyone, you can choose to go on an epic adventure or simply get together with friends and family and enjoy a stroll through a local park or woodlands.

You might choose to put on your best walking shoes or hiking boots, and go out for a trek, or perhaps lace up some running shoes and take on a trails at a faster pace. Or, if water is your preferred environment, you can set off on a stand-up paddleboard and explore a section of coastline, or a river or lake.

But, whatever you’re planning to do, let the OS know about your pledge to get involved and you’ll be entered into a draw (opens in new tab) to win a bundle of outdoor kit worth £1,800.

Outdoor explorers in Britain enjoy access to the world’s best and most detailed cartography, thanks to a mapping agency that dates back over 230 years. Based in Southhampton, the Ordnance Survey was formed in 1791. Its name reflects the fact it was originally conceived by the military for defensive reasons, initially in response to the threats posed in the aftermath of the Jacobite rising of 1745 in Scotland, and the very real danger of invasion during the Napoleonic Wars.

Still a governmental agency, the OS produces printed and digital maps of Britain that highlight rights of way, public footpaths, bridleways, long distance footpaths and National Trails (opens in new tab), National Parks (opens in new tab), AONBs (opens in new tab), Marine Reserves (opens in new tab), mountains, pubs, castles and multiple other points of interest scattered across the country, all of which help outdoor explorers navigate their way around the country.

(Image credit: Gettty)

National #GetOutsideDay is an initiative that has been run for several years, which is designed to encourage people to plan an alfresco adventure, small or large. The website has a range of ideas and suggestions (opens in new tab) to inspire people, and the day even has it’s own bespoke weather forecast (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Getty)

“We want to help more people to get outside more often so that they live longer, stay younger and enjoy life more,” the agency says. “It doesn’t matter where you go, what you do or who you’re with – everyone can get outside from their front door! So, save the date – Sunday 25 September and join us to celebrate National #GetOutsideDay 2022.”

The initiative is supported by leading names and brands in the outdoor industry, including Sport England (opens in new tab), Garmin (opens in new tab), Leki (opens in new tab), Petzl (opens in new tab), Osprey (opens in new tab) and Black Diamond (opens in new tab).