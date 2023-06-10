Watch these 3 movies with 85%+ Rotten Tomatoes scores before they leave Netflix

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix is one of the best streaming services out there, but even it has to forfeit some quality titles at times. On the first of July, it will be losing these three brilliant movies that all have Rotten Tomatoes scores of 85% or higher. Make sure to put these titles at the top of your list before you miss the chance.

1. Erin Brockovich – 85%

(Image credit: Universal Studios)

Julia Roberts is a cinema icon and she’s on top form in this flick that won her a Best Actress Oscar. Based on the true story of a single working mother struggling to help ends meet who stumbles on a shocking conspiracy, and decides to do something about it. Corporate greed meets a mother’s wrath in an epic legal drama thar resulted in the largest settlement ever paid in a direct-action lawsuit.

2. True Grit – 95%

(Image credit: Paramount )

No-one does a Western quite like the Coen Brothers. Whether its O' Brother Where Art Thou?, No Country for Old Men or The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. The fact that True Grit has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of the lot should tell you a lot about whether its worth watching.

Starring Jeff Bridges, Haillee Steinfeld and Matt Damon, True Grit is a modern masterpiece of the genre. Adapting the classic 1969 version with John Wayne and Glen Campbell should have been a herculean task but the Coen’s soar through a brutal story told with their usual pitch black humour as Steinfeld’s Mattie employs Bridges’ Rooster Coburn to deliver some western justice at the barrell of a six-shooter.

3. Superbad – 88%

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

The definitive American high-school comedy. Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and Emma Stone lead a cast that is now full of recognisable names (including Barry’s Bill Hader). It can be crude at times but this quest of two underage nerds trying to procure alcohol is a wild ride that never gets under control.

Of course, this is also the film that spawned McLovin, a generational character if ever there was one. A great choice for older teens and big kids alike, this is by no means a clever movie, but why watch one of the countless imitators when you can enjoy the original? At least until the 1st of July.