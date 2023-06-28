Warrior Nun season 3 official – Netflix’s cancelled cult series back from the dead

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix has never been one to shy away from bringing the scythe down on any show. That's why it's so incredible that after seven months of campaigning, fans of the show Warrior Nun are finally getting their wish. There will be a third season.

The show, starring Alba Baptista was cancelled after its second season, which hinted at big things to come in the next instalment. Fans were incensed that a series which reviewed very well (It currently has a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes), was axed so suddenly. Twitter campaigns and multiple hashtags seem to have done the trick.

Showrunner Simon Barry tweeted today that "Warrior Nun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine" with details to come soon. This is a remarkable achievement considering that while the show was popular it certainly was more of a cult following (which no doubt the nuns would disprove of) at least until it joined the list of the best cancelled Netflix shows and gained massive popularity. Fans even managed to buy a billboard demanding its renewal outside of Netflix's HQ, some excellent trolling.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Warrior Nun fans will be rejoicing but we don't actually know yet which platform the new series will be on. Presumably, its creators were free to shop the show around to the best streaming services but considering the first two seasons are on Netflix, surely they would be the preferred option. If fans can forgive them that is.

If it is Netflix that is reviving the show, then this sets an extraordinary precedent for fans of other series. How long is too long for Netflix to change its mind? Could I, at last, be treated to season 2 of Teenage Bounty Hunters (It's only been three years) or more GLOW even? More realistically fans of shows cancelled this year such as Inside Job might be renewed in their efforts.



As for Warrior Nun, if you've not seen it yet, you've got a good reason to now. Today we learned that if you want something, you have to fight for it. Fight like a Warrior Nun.