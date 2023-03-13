Want to stream the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once? Here's how

Everything Everywhere All At Once is available on quite a lot of video streaming services, and it's a must-see

Everything Everywhere All At Once
Carrie Marshall
By Carrie Marshall
published

Netflix may have picked up multiple awards at last night's Academy Awards, but the big winner on the night was Everything Everywhere All At Once. It's the weirdest, funniest, most bizarre and most unpredictable film I've seen in a very long time, and I'm pretty sure it's the only one to feature googly eyes, hot dog fingers and something unspeakable involving men's bottoms.

The film is about a middle-aged Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh, who is astonishing throughout) who, midway through a traumatic tax investigation by a scenery-chewing Jamie Lee Curtis, discovers that she needs to inhabit multiple parallel universes to save the multiverse. And that's when it gets weird.

It's an absolute must-see, and it's widely available to rent or buy from several of the best streaming services. Here's where you can watch it.

Where can you rent Everything Everywhere All At Once?

Good news for UK Amazon Prime Video subscribers: Everything Everywhere All At Once is included in your subscription. For users of other streaming services in the UK you'll need to buy or rent from the usual suspects: Google Play, the Sky Store, YouTube, Rakuten TV, Apple TV and so on.

In the US, the film is available for Showtime subscribers (a free trial is available) or Paramount Plus subscribers who have the Showtime bundle. Otherwise it's rent or buy again from the usual outlets such as Apple TV, the Play store and Vudu.

Is it any good? I loved every moment of it, but don't just take my word for it: it's sitting at 95% from the critics at Rotten Tomatoes, with even staid publications such as The Times and Financial Times giving it rave reviews. 

The people who hate it really, really hate it, but if you click with its very dark and often surreal sense of humour I think this could turn out to be one of your favourite films. 

I've posted the trailer below so you can get an idea of what you're letting yourself in for. 

