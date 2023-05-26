Want stronger quads? This dumbbell home workout is all you need

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In life, you may come across two types of people: those who worship the upper body and want boulder biceps and those who live for leg day. The third (those who prioritise both equally) is a little rarer but definitely becoming more common. It’s important to be the latter person and prioritise both to ensure you strengthen all the muscles in your body; plus, no one wants an uneven physique. This 30-minute dumbbell-only workout works on building your quad and glute strength — so listen up, arm-only people and get ready, leg lovers.

Making time to strengthen our lower body is crucial, especially the glutes, which are the largest muscle in the body. Again, it’s another muscle that can get abandoned, but it helps support the lower back and our posture and can help prevent injuries (just to name a few). Whereas our leg muscles, such as the quads, hamstrings and calves, are, of course, key for helping us move and can improve our overall athletic performance.

You only need 30 minutes for this dumbbell-only leg workout from fitness app Co-Founder Krissy Cela, and if you have a pair of your own dumbbells or adjustable dumbbells, it can be done straight from your home. Otherwise, give it a go in a gym if you go to one. Ready to burn and build your legs and glutes? Here’s what you’ll be doing:

Lateral Squat — 8 reps each leg for 3 sets

Static Lunge — 15 reps each leg for 3 sets

Sumo squats — 5 slow reps for 4 sets

Reverse curtsy lunge — 8 reps for 3 sets

Split jump squat — 6 reps on each leg for 3 sets (use a chair)