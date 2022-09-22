Want an Apple Watch Ultra? You'll have to visit an Apple Store

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Apple Watch Ultra is the latest and most extreme Apple Watch variant yet.

Designed as a smart watch that can handle the toughest environments, few seem to have been put off by it's $799 / £849 / AU$1299 price tag.

And it shows. At the time of writing, ordering any size of the Apple Watch Ultra through the official Apple website shows a delivery date towards the end of October and even into November.

But there is good news for those desperate to get their hands on one before then, as Apple have announced that physical units will arrive in stores worldwide by Friday 23rd September.

Those lucky enough to live within a commute of their nearest Apple store can show up from tomorrow, where stock will begin to filter in.

Apple Watch Ultra: key features

Apple's flagship smartwatch has been the subject of much discussion since its announcement earlier this month. The bigger and more rugged design is targeted at athletes, particularly those involved in hiking, diving and running in more extreme environments.

It features a whopping 49mm case, with a flat sapphire crystal and the brightest display ever seen on an Apple Watch.

The battery, which is almost twice the size of other Apple Watches, should hold out for 36 hours in normal use, with a low-power update coming later this year which will be good for 60 hours.

In an Apple Watch first, the Ultra features dual-frequency GPS technology, to provide the most accurate GPS data of any Apple Watch so far.

You can also mark waypoints on the compass for real-time location tracking, and the new depth gauge assists with underwater activities such as scuba diving.

The action button has been designed for quick and easy access to the features that you need most. Use it to mark the waypoint on your journey, start a workout of open the Depth app for diving. Hold it down and an 86-decibel siren will blare from the watch, alerting those within 180 metres to your distress.

Can't get to an Apple Store for the Apple Watch Ultra?