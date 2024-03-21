Want a limited edition Fujifilm X100VI? You'll need to be very lucky...

Quick Summary Fujifilm have announced a ballot system for the purchase of their limited edition X100VI models. Those are made to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the brand, and only 1,934 pieces will be made.

If you're in any way involved in the world of cameras, you'll know about the Fujifilm X100VI. In fact, even if you aren't, there's a good chance you've come across it.

Powered by retro-loving TikTokers, the compact camera is hot property right now. Units of the standard variant are said to be on back order until the end of the summer, with units being resold with insane premiums on third-party sales apps.

There is also a limited edition variant of the camera. Set to mark the 90th anniversary of the brand, this is limited to just 1,934 units and features the logo used by the brand when it debuted. It's also individually numbered, with an engraving on the cold shoe mount.

As you might expect, demand for the limited edition model is expected to outstrip the standard one considerably. With that in mind, a balloting system has been announced for those looking to get hold of one in the UK.

Users will have 48 hours to register for the ballot between 8am on the 25th of March and 8am on the 27th of March. You'll need to be signed up to the mailing list in order to get the link.

The successful entrants will then be notified via email on the 2nd of March, where they will have 24 hours to confirm the purchase. Those will then be available for pickup on the 6th of March, in a special event at their Covent Garden store.

With just 110 models being allocated to the UK market, this is clearly seen as the fairest way to ensure devices end up in the hands of genuine enthusiasts and collectors.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at £1,934 each, the lucky winners will have to pay a little more for the privilege. The standard X100VI model retails for £1,599, though picking one up at that price is pretty much impossible right now.