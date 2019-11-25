Walmart Black Friday deal: Save $130 on this Asteroids Arcade Machine

Black Friday 2019 is now officially upon us, meaning a huge range of amazing deals are about to rain down from all major American retailers. This year is set to be bigger than ever, too, with deep discounts on most consumer electronics.

T3 is down in the trenches hunting out the very best of the best deals and bringing them to you, in order to help you buy that thing that was just out of budget but now isn't. We've found amazing deals all over the place: smartphones, tablets, desktops, gaming hardware, headphones, kitchenware, smart home tech, and more.

One such deal is on Arcade1UP's classic take on the Asteroids Arcade Machine, a standalone four-foot-high console that comes packing with four games: Asteroids, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander and Tempest.

Arcade1UP Asteroids Arcade Machine | Was $299 | Sale price $169.99 | Available now at Walmart

Reliving times gone by just got a lot easier with Arcade1UP's stellar line of classic-looking arcade machines, all of which stand at around four feet. The twist is that these beauties are fully modernized, with LDC displays, authentic controls, and AC power. Old meets new.View Deal

If you're the kind of person who has wiled away hours at friend's houses, bars, pubs, and so on playing asteroids games, then this is the perfect device – and deal – for you. Getting a huge $130 off a totally modern, and yet old school, arcade machine is a deal that's too good to turn down.

All of these machines feature new original artwork to celebrate the games they contain and the arcade machines they pay homage too.