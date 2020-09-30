Voting is NOW OPEN for the Golden Joystick Awards 2020

Voting for the Golden Joystick Awards 2020, the 38th time the world’s most prestigious gaming industry awards show has taken place and its winners determined by gamers, begins TODAY 30 September, 2020, at 9am EDT / 2PM BST.
From 2pm today gamers from across the world can vote for their favourites across 18 categories, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, Mobile, eSports and PC Game of the Year, as well as Best Family Game (NEW for 2020), Best Multiplayer Game, Best Indie Game, Best Gaming Hardware, Best Game Expansion, Best Game Community (NEW for 2020), Best Studio and more.
Speaking on voting opening for the Golden Joystick Awards 2020, Daniel Dawkins, Content Director at Future for Games and Film said that:
“Last year the Golden Joystick Awards were held in central London with awards being handed out to developers who had flown in from all around the globe. This year the event will be a truly global, all-digital, affair with a variety of exciting guest hosts, exclusive game trailers and editorialised video features.”
The full list of voting categories and nominees can be viewed below:
Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Best Audio
The Last of Us Part II
Ghost of Tsushima
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Paradise Killer
Call of Duty: Warzone
Half-Life: Alyx
Streets Of Rage 4
Resident Evil 3
Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Best Game Community
Fall Guys
Minecraft
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Dreams
Sea of Thieves
Warframe
Fortnite
Final Fantasy XIV
Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Best Family Game
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Fall Guys
Pokemon Sword & Shield
Minecraft Dungeons
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Moving Out
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Best Game Expansion
Control: AWE
No Man's Sky: Origins
Total War: WARHAMMER 2 - The Warden and the Paunch
Pokemon Sword & Shield - Expansion Pass
Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 - Reflections in Crystal
The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath
The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Best Gaming Hardware
PC Engine Mini
Oculus Quest 2
Razer Kishi mobile pad for Xcloud
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition
Vulcan 120 Aimo Keyboard
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2
Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Best Indie Game
Kentucky Route Zero
Factorio
Spelunky 2
Paradise Killer
Creaks
Hades
Lair of the Clockwork God
Necrobarista
Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Best Multiplayer Game
Fall Guys
Call of Duty: Warzone
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Deep Rock Galactic
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
Moving Out
Valorant
Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Best Storytelling
The Last of Us Part II
Ghost of Tsushima
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Necrobarista
Paradise Killer
Hades
Signs of the Sojourner
If Found...
Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Best Visual Design
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Spiritfarer
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Half-Life: Alyx
The Last of Us Part II
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Golden Joystick Awards 2020: eSports Game of the Year
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
League Of Legends
Valorant
Fortnite
NTT IndyCar Series iRacing
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
FIFA 20
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Mobile Game of the Year
Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows
Lego Builder's Journey
Little Orpheus
Next Stop Nowhere
Roundguard
Bird Alone
A Monster's Expedition
If Found...
Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Nintendo Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Pokemon Sword & Shield
Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Super Mario Bros. 35
Ninjala
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
Golden Joystick Awards 2020: PC Game of the Year
Paradise Killer
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Hades
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Crusader Kings III
Valorant
Half-Life: Alyx
Death Stranding
Golden Joystick Awards 2020: PlayStation Game of the Year
The Last of Us Part II
Nioh 2
Ghost of Tsushima
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Marvel's Iron Man VR
Spelunky 2
Dreams
Fall Guys
Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Xbox Game of the Year
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
Deep Rock Galactic
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Bleeding Edge
Minecraft Dungeons
Wasteland 3
Yakuza 0
Tell Me Why
Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Still Playing
Final Fantasy XIV
Sea of Thieves
Fortnite
Apex Legends
Pokemon Go
Grand Theft Auto Online
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Minecraft
Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Studio of the Year
Mediatonic
Naughty Dog
Respawn
Paradox Studios
Sucker Punch
Infinity Ward
Media Molecule
Supergiant Games
Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Most Wanted
Hitman 3
Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart
Halo Infinite
Resident Evil 8: Village
Deathloop
Horizon: Forbidden West
Kerbal Space Program 2
Elden Ring
Gotham Knights
God of War: Ragnarok
Starfield
The Medium