Vodafone lowers iPhone 4S UK prices and tariffs

Vodafone has slashed its iPhone 4S prices in an attempt to tempt Apple adopters

By

Network provider Vodafone has confirmed it is to stock the upcoming Apple iPhone 4S handset from October 14, as it unveils its official iPhone 4S tariffs and pricing details

Mobile network provider Vodafone UK has revealed it is to slash the iPhone 4S pricing plans it originally unveiled last week with one off handset payments now rivalling those set by its closest competitors.

Having originally marked itself out as the most expensive of the UK's big five networks to play host to Apple's next-generation smartphone, Vodafone has cut as much as £120 from its handset fees in an attempt to capitalise on the excitement following the iPhone 4 replacement.

Following Apple's announcement yesterday that saw one million iPhone 4S pre-orders placed in just 24 hours, Vodafone has dropped its 4S pricing with those now looking to take the 16GB handset on a £26 per month two year deal having to splash out just £239 rather than the £359 previously advertised.

Consumers looking to splash out on a £36 per month two year iPhone 4S deal with the red-hued network will snare 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of monthly data for £99, £199 or £269 for the 16, 32 and 64GB handsets respectively.

Full prices can be found at Vodafone.co.uk.

Apple iPhone 4S Specs

Playing host to the same ARM A5 1GHz dual-core processor found within the iPad 2, the Apple iPhone 4S is to go head to head with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S II and HTC Sensation XE with a new 8-megapixel rear-mounted camera with enhanced light filters to allow for macro snaps and 1080p Full HD video recording capabilities.

Apple iPhone 4S Release Date

Confirming that stocks of the much mooted Apple handset will be made available from retail outlets for pre-order, Orange, Three, T-Mobile and now Vodafone have confirmed they will play host to the new iPhone from October 14.

What do you make of Apple's latest smartphone unveiling, massive hit and a must have handset or simply a bit of a let down? Let us know via the comments box below.

Is the lower price worth the upgrade? We find out if you should swap your iPhone 4 for an iPhone 4S in our head-to-head video below.

