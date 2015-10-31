Video: Jaguar tries to scare us in the new XE

A few months back Jaguar very kindly invited T3 to their secret test track at Fen End for a ride in the new XE. While driving (and being driven in) the carour heart rate and excitement levels were monitored.

The morning started with a relaxing journey in the back of a Jaguar XJ limousine.So relaxing in fact, the driver had to wake me up once we arrived at Fen End.

We then jumped into the XEs for a few laps around the track, which was anything but relaxing.

Here's a video of how we got on:

We were driven by the talented Andre D'Cruze, precision driver for all sorts of events, including the films Rush, and Kingsman.

Under the bonnet of the XE lies a supercharged 3.0-litre V6 engine (the same one found in the F-Type) linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission with a 0-60mph time of 4.9 seconds.

But what really hits you? The car's ability to stop on a 6-pence thanks to its lightweight aluminium body.

You can see the graph showing my vital signs here:

We're guessing the big dip in heart rate at the beginning is quite worrying, is anyone reading this a doctor?