Verizon is giving away $1,900 worth of free goodies for Black Friday

While there are plenty of deals on phone plans and phones right now, Verizon might just have one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far. Most provide a some form of a buy one get one offer, such as a free phone or accessory. Verizon, however, is going a step further by letting you choose three free gifts when you purchase a Google 5G phone or iPhone 14 Pro.

Available today only, customers who purchase either the Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google Pixel 7, or iPhone 14 Pro not only get a free tablet, they also get a pair of earbuds as well as a smartwatch at no extra charge. It's a deal that anyone on the market for a new phone – or phone service – should take advantage of immediately!

Check out Verizon's Google Pixel 7 Black Friday deals (opens in new tab)

Check out Verizon's iPhone 14 Pro Black Friday deals (opens in new tab)

With the Google Pixel 7 at $699.99 (opens in new tab) (or $19.44/month) and the Google Pixel 7 Pro at $899.99 (opens in new tab) (or $24.99/month), you're paying less than a $1,000 for upwards of $1,000 worth of free goods. Depending on what you're after, the free gifts up for grabs are pretty great and offer a good range of versatility for Android lovers.

As for Apple lovers, grabbing the iPhone 14 Pro at $999.99 (opens in new tab) (or $27.77/month) nets you a free Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen smartwatch, a 9th Gen iPad 64GB tablet, and a pair of Beats Fit Pro earbuds absolutely free.

For iPhone users, the free gifts are pretty straight forward as list above. Google users, however, have their choice of a few different free gifts.

Here's the complete list of free gifts, along with their standalone pricing, that customers can choose from when they purchase a Google Pixel 7 or Google Pixel 7 Pro then add a new line (or upgrade an existing one).

Free Smartwatch Choices:

Free Tablet Choices:

Free Earbud Choices:

JBL LIVE FREE NC+ TWS – $149.99

Pixel Buds Pro (opens in new tab) – $199.9

– $199.9 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (opens in new tab) – $229.99

Google's latest smartphones are more than enough to warrant a look at this deal. In both T3's Google Pixel 7 review (opens in new tab) as well as the Google Pixel 7 Pro review (opens in new tab) – the latter of which received a perfect 5 star rating – we praised the design, functionality, and camera capabilities of both devices.

Both are easily some of the best phones (opens in new tab) on the market right now, and are by far the best Android phones (opens in new tab) available aside from Samsung's Galaxy line of smartphones. Both in terms of value and capability, Google's newest Pixel 7 phones are packed with some impressive tech – including a seriously good camera to boot.

We're pretty stoked on this Black Friday Google Pixel 7 deal, but to be honest Verizon has a ton of other great Black Friday offers to check out. That includes the similar deal for Apple fans, which includes an iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch SE, iPad and Beats Fit Pro – almost $1,900 worth of tech – for practically nothing up front (opens in new tab).