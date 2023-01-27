Verizon is offering a free iPhone 13 plus a $200 gift card for new lines

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

January has been a solid month of deals for Apple users, and Verizon is joining the fun with a stellar offer deal on the iPhone 13. For a limited time, customers (new and old) who add a new line can get a free iPhone 13 as well as a free $200 gift card.

That's not all, however. Verizon has a handful of deals going on for new customers, including a free Apple Watch SE and discounts on an iPad when you purchase a new iPhone. All of which offer some incredible savings for some of Apple's latest smart tech.

The iPhone 13 has easily topped some of the best phones (opens in new tab) lists out there, and for good reason. It offers one of the best all-around smartphones for the money, delivering great performance and a plethora of must-have features, including a solid 12MP camera.

Over at T3's iPhone 13 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 star rating due to just how well this phone performed. It offers an upgrade in almost every facet, and for the price offered the best value for the money at the time of launch back in 2021.

Now that Verizon is offering a free iPhone 13 with new lines, it's an even better offer all things considered. It's easily one of the best iPhone 13 deals (opens in new tab) you'll find right now, and of course with Verizon's great service, delivers an excellent experience for those who may not have given iPhones a try in the past.

On top of the free iPhone 13 deal, Verizon is also offering a handful of other deals to take advantage of when you sign up.

If you happen to buy a new iPhone flat out, you can get an Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) (opens in new tab) free of charge. While not as enticing as the free iPhone 13 deal, it is a great way to get your hands on one of the best Apple watches (opens in new tab) to release in some time.

You can also get an iPad for $200 cheaper if you grab the latest iPhone from Verizon, but again this deal may not be the one to go with considering you can get a free iPhone 13 from them.