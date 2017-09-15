Vans' new collection is built to withstand the harshest weather conditions

Vans is getting ready for autumn and winter with a new All Weather 'MTE' footwear and clothing collection, featuring weather-resistant construction and materials in Vans’ silhouettes.

The collection include classic favourites, such as Sk8-Hi MTE, Old Skool, and Chauffette MTE.

All styles feature weather-resistant uppers, warmer than usual lining, and a heat retention layer between the sockliner and outsole. Combined, these kicks should keep your toes nice and toasty, even on the coldest of days.

In addition to the MTE footwear range, Vans has also released a wide offering of jackets coated with durable water repellant (DWR) and insulated linings for warmth and dryness for the cold seasons.

You can pick up the collection now from Van's online store.

