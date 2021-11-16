Upgrade your baking with 20% off the KitchenAid Stand Mixer in the Currys Black Friday sale

The Currys Black Friday sale went live on Friday 5th November, treating customers to an extra 3 weeks of deals before the official Black Friday events start. We’re still seeing great cash savings and discounts coming from the Currys Black Friday deals , including the KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM125BMH Stand Mixer.

From popular bestselling cookware company, KitchenAid, this premium stand mixer in the colour ‘Milkshake’ has been given a great price cut. Saving you £100, this KitchenAid Stand Mixer is currently 20% off at Currys, helping you take your baking skills to the next level.

We’ve all been inspired by the incredible talents from the Great British Bake Off tent this year. If you want to start making show-stopping bakes or you aspire to step foot in the tent next year, a KitchenAid Stand Mixer is the best appliance for you.

To shop the KitchenAid Stand Mixer Black Friday deal from Currys now, click the link above. For more details on how this piece of equipment will improve your baking, keep reading for our favourite features.

KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM125BMH Stand Mixer - Milkshake: was £499, now £399 at Currys KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM125BMH Stand Mixer - Milkshake: was £499, now £399 at Currys

The KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is versatile, easy to use and a stylish addition to your kitchen. Its excellent performance helps you prepare food quickly and without any stress or strain. Save £100 on this model in the colour ‘Milkshake’ at Currys now.

Why you should buy the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer

If you’re a beginner or expert baker, a KitchenAid Stand Mixer completes your kitchen setup and takes the stress out of mixing, whisking and beating. The smooth, rounded tilt-head design hasn’t gone out of style since its inception in 1937 and is still a trademark style from KitchenAid.

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer comes with a 4.8 litre stainless steel bowl and 3 attachments, including the 6-wire whip, dough hook and flat beater. These accessories, 300W power and 10 speed levels are more effective than mixing by hand, and can help you make multiple dishes from scratch, including cakes, batters and bread.