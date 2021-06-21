Up to 80% off men's fragrances from Hugo Boss, Montblanc, Joop! and more for Amazon Prime Day

Smell great for Amazon Prime Day! Amazon has slashed the price of men's fragrances by as much as 80-percent! Meaning these are some of the best Prime Day deals around. The mega sale includes big brands such as Hugo Boss, Montblanc, Joop! and many, many more.

The sale sees prices slashed on perfums, colognes, eau de toilettes, aftershaves and everything in between, so if you're in the market for a new fragrance, these deals are not to be missed.

You can check out all of the men's fragrance deals by following the link below:

There are dozens of products on offer, and far too many to include here, so we've included a selection of the very best deals below.

BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette | was £88 | now £38.25 | save £49.75 (55%) at Amazon

A unique composition between elegance and seduction. An intense & spicy scent with a purposeful, edgy, masculine character. Woods are key in the scent: BOSS Bottled Night introduces a scent replica of a rich & exotic new wood, Louro Amarelo. A oriental aftershave, the perfect gift for him. As an EDT spray, this will not overpower your senses.View Deal

David Beckham Homme Eau De Toilette Perfume for Men | was £34 | now £8.45 | save £25.55 (75%) at Amazon

An elegant woody, gently spiced Aftershave for men. With both citrus and woody tones, this scent is clean yet classic. DAVID BECKHAM Homme is a refined blend of woody tones and fresh spice notes. The fragrance opens with the freshness of citrus, ginger, pine and hint of fiery pepper. At its heart, a signature fusion of cashmere wood, leather and rosemary creates a masculine appeal. The fragrance finishes with a base of mahogany wood, patchouli and skin musk, giving homme a distinguished depth that intoxicates the senses. View Deal

Lacoste Red Eau de Toilette for Him, 75 ml | was £40 | now £15.50 | save £24.50 (61%) at Amazon

Eau de Lacoste L.12.12 Rouge is about reinvigorating his outlook, interrupting his daily routine with playful bursts of energy that inject a sense of excitement and dynamism into his life. When first sprayed, the fragrance opens with a refreshing, colourful blast of iced red tea, spiked with spicy mandarin liqueur and juicy mango. A second energy burst of notes emerges through a stimulating spice cocktail of Madagascan black pepper, Indian ginger and Guatemalan cardamom, creating a vibrating contrast. The long-lasting signature of this aromatic-woody creation sustains its character through acacia wood accompanied by golden Laos benzoin and labdanum.View Deal

Boss Bottled Unlimited | was £69 | now £32.40 | save £36.60 (53%) at Amazon

Boss Bottled Unlimited is inspired by the Boss Man’s unrestrained drive to success across all areas of his life. His enduring hard work towards achievements and the burst of motivating energy he feels when reaching his personal goals are translated into a fragrance. It is a modern and energizing combination of refreshing mint, juicy pineapple and enduring evergreen cistus.View Deal

Joop! Jump For Him Eau de Toilette 100ml | was £52 | now £16 | save £36 (55%) at Amazon

JOOP! Jump is an aromatic-fougère fragrance for him. The fresh, masculine top notes include rosemary, caraway and zesty grapefruit, which develop into an attractive, magnetic heart of coriander and heliotrope flower. Tonka bean, vetiver and musk compose the irresistibly sensual finish of this aftershave.View Deal

Davidoff Cool Water Man Aftershave Splash | was £40 | now £17.85 | save £22.15 (55%) at Amazon

Step up your grooming routine with Davidoff's cool water after shave lotion. This lotion nourishes, soothes and calms your skin post-shave, leaving it lightly scented with the marine notes of cool water.View Deal

