Unbelievable Google Pixel 3 deal has all the texts, minutes and 4G data you’ll need

Google introduced two new Pixel-branded handsets earlier this year in a bid to bring the stunning camera that has characterised the range to a more affordable price tag. However, the hours of engineering that Google put into creating the all-new Pixel 3a might've been wasted... as Mobiles.co.uk has unleashed a new deal on the all-singing, all-dancing Google Pixel 3 that makes it seem comparatively over-priced.

The latest deal runs on the Vodafone network and comes with unlimited text messages, unlimited calls and a very generous 5GB of 4G data each month. You'll also get the flagship Google Pixel 3, which has a number of benefits over its budget counterpart, including wireless charging, a better display, dual-selfie camera set-up, and faster Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset under the bonnet.

The Vodafone deal costs £24 a month, with a one-off £50 upfront fee. That equates to £626 over the course of two years. Given that Google charges £399 for the SIM-free smartphone, you'd have to find a monthly contract with unlimited texts, unlimited calls and 5GB of 4G data for under a tenner to equal this price. That's easier said than done.

Google Pixel 3 on Vodafone | Unlimited texts, unlimited calls | 5GB of 4G data | £50 upfront cost | £24 a month

If you were looking for a bargain, you might be tempted to plump for the more affordable Pixel 3a... but this Vodafone deal is a great way to get your hands on the best hardware that Google can muster at the moment. It comes with a generous 5GB of 4G data, too.

There are a number of benefits of opting for a contract with Vodafone, including Vodafone Global roaming that lets you to take your minutes, text messages and 4G data monthly allowance in 110 destinations worldwide.

