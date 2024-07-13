Ulysse Nardin’s new dive watch is a gemstone lovers’ dream

QUICK SUMMARY Ulysse Nardin has just debuted its new Diver Atoll, a dive watch that’s inspired by ocean adventures. It features a stunning chrysocolla stone-cut dial which is decorated with over 40 diamonds on the bezel and indexes. The Ulysse Nardin Diver Atoll is available to buy for £13,920 and is limited to just 100 pieces.

Ulysse Nardin has just added to its growing collection of dive watches with the limited edition Ulysse Nardin Diver Atoll. The new timepiece takes luxury to the next level, with its stone-cut chrysocolla dial that’s adorned with over 40 diamonds for even more sparkle.

The Ulysse Nardin brand is best known for making one of the hardest watches to read: the Freak . The watch, that’s instantly recognisable with its lack of dial, hands or crown, made Ulysse Nardin stand out as a manufacturer, and while its Diver collection is closer to traditional timekeeping designs, it still keeps the brands’ more unique characteristics.

The Ulysse Nardin Diver Atoll is inspired by ‘sun-drenched, undiscovered climes’ and replicates the colour and depth of the ocean. Measuring at 39mm, the Ulysse Nardin Diver Atoll is powered by the automatic UN-816 movement which uses silicon escapement technology and material that was first introduced by Ulysse Nardin with its original Freak watch.

The most eye-catching part of the Ulysse Nardin Diver Atoll is its chrysocolla dial. A stone-cut chrysocolla gemstone takes up the entirety of the dial and displays kaleidoscopic colours of blue, turquoise, brown and black. The pattern and colour is unique to each limited edition watch.

(Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)

For even more sparkle, the Ulysse Nardin Diver Atoll has 40 diamonds set around the unidirectional rotating bezel, and 11 additional diamonds that act as the hour markers. A date window sits at the six o’clock position and the hours, minutes and second hands are made from stainless steel to match the case.

As a dive watch – see what is a dive watch? for more details – the Ulysse Nardin Diver Atoll is water resistant to 300 metres. The watch is finished with a white rubber or alligator strap.

If you like the look of the Ulysse Nardin Diver Atoll, you’ll have to be quick as it’s limited to just 100 pieces. The Ulysse Nardin Diver Atoll is priced at £13,920 and is available to buy now in select stores .

