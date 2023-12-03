Two dumbbells, 25 minutes and these five exercises for stronger pecs

While we can’t guarantee this workout will give you pecs like Arnold Schwarzenegger (you’re best checking out his Golden Era chest workout for that). However, do it regularly and it will definitely strengthen your chest and, overtime, develop muscle. What’s even better is it won’t take you hours like Arnie’s either, just 25 minutes instead. Just grab a pair of dumbbells and an exercise mat.

Although your main goal when training your chest is size and strength, exercising it can actually improve your posture too. According to Northside Hospital : “As one of the largest muscles in your upper body, the pecs play a major role in maintaining good posture. In addition to your back and shoulder muscles, your pecs help to stabilize the shoulder joint.”

If you're doing this workout at the gym you'll need to head to a weight bench, if you're at home, grab an exercise mat as four out of the five exercises will be done on the floor. You'll do each exercise for eight reps and you'll do three rounds of each exercise, with a 40 seconds rest in between. You want a heavy pair of dumbbells for this workout. If you only have a light pair, then do 10 to 12 reps instead. Here's your exercises:

Hex press

Chest press

Crossbody flies

Chest flies

Reverse grip chest press

