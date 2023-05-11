Forget push-ups – Build chest muscles with this 4-move dumbbell workout instead

Don't waste your time trying to master press-ups; we have a better solution

Girl exercising with dumbbells lying on the floor
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

People have mixed feelings about push-ups. Those who haven't quite got the core and arm strength think they are impossibly hard to master. Those who can do them believe they don't provide enough resistance to build pecs big enough to match 70s Arnie's. Both groups will be delighted to hear that this chest workout uses no press-ups yet helps build bugger pecs using only dumbbells.

Having big chest muscles – or pecs, as they're often called in bodybuilding circles – is often the ultimate goal for men, although improving them can also benefit women. Northside Hospital says (opens in new tab), "Contrary to the popular belief that chest exercises will make breasts smaller, doing pectoral exercises will do the opposite. Building muscle around the breast tissue helps to provide more lift and support."

A post shared by Whitney Houlin || fitness • home workouts (@getfit_whit) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

This interesting, modular workout lets you choose any four moves from the list below. Whichever ones you pick, do 10-12 reps of each for 3-4 rounds, allowing some time between each exercise to rest before moving on to the next one. Focus on slow, controlled movement, and finish all rounds of one exercise before starting a new one. Your exercise options are:

  • Kneeling front press
  • Narrow to standard chest press
  • Bus drivers
  • Alternating chest fly
  • Single/single/double chest press
  • Low chest fly
  • Banded chest press
  • Single-arm banded chest press

You will need a pair of dumbbells for this workout, and we have guides to the best dumbbells and best adjustable dumbbells if you're interested. You can also learn more about Arnold Schwarzenegger's favourite chest exercise or check out our advice on how to get bigger pecs. Once you have your dumbbells, try this double-dumbbell upper-body workout for bigger arms and pecs.

TOPICS
Workout Fitness
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt looks after T3's Active vertical, which incorporates all things fitness, outdoors, wearables and transportation – anything that gets you moving and keeps you fit and healthy will go through his hands. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar (opens in new tab) and Fit&Well (opens in new tab), and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews (opens in new tab)) and judged many awards, such as European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest