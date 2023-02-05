2 dumbbells and this upper body workout to build muscle in your arms, pecs, back and core

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

No matter how well-educated men are about the importance of working all the muscles in their bodies to get fit and avoid imbalances, most of them will focus on their arms, chest and ab muscles during their workouts, even if they don't admit it outright. And as sad as it is for us to say, others will notice these so-called 'beach muscles' first – no wonder men want them to be the most prominent. You won't turn heads by having a strong lower back or abductors.

That said, strength training builds more than muscles. Numerous research papers studied the connection between resistance training and joint health, with one suggesting (opens in new tab) that "strength training has particularly strong functional benefits for older adults with osteoarthritis." A meta-study (opens in new tab) found that "11 [of the 12 observed by the researchers] studies revealed that resistance training improved pain and/or physical function." Don't work out for your muscles; do it for your joints!

This 30-minute workout consists of eight sets and a finisher. Each set has four exercises which you'll perform for 40 seconds, followed by a 10-second rest. There is a 30-second rest between sets. Sets repeat each other, as illustrated below. The finisher is four moves performed for 40 seconds each without a break. The exercises are as follows:

Set 1 & 2 (Arms)

Single arm curl to press (alternating)

Hammer curls

Curl to press (both arms)

Overhead triceps extension

Set 3 & 4 (Core and Back)

Bent over row

Renegade row

Superman

Pull over

Set 5 & 6 (Chest)

Chest press

Narrow press

Chest flyes

Push up

Set 7 & 8 (Shoulders)

Shoulder press

Front raise

Bent-over lat raise

Pike push up

Finisher

Hammer curl

Narrow push-up

Hammer curl

Narrow push-up

And you're done! As you might have guessed, you'll need a set of dumbbells for this workout, although resistance bands or any heavy objects you can safely lift would do. In any case, check out T3's best dumbbells and best adjustable dumbbell guides for inspiration. We also have a roundup of the best resistance bands available today. For those wanting to expand their workout library, may we recommend this two-day push-pull upper body workout or our guide on how to build muscle (it's a simple one; only five steps)?