Two dumbbells, 12 minutes and these five exercises for toned triceps

The biceps are without a doubt the more favoured muscle group when it comes to training arms. But if you want yours to look more muscular and defined overall, then it’s time to start targeting your triceps. You don’t have to spend hours pumping iron too for a decent workout, as this one will only take you 12 minutes. Just grab a pair of dumbbells and have your timer at the ready.

Our triceps are the largest muscle in our upper arms, making up more than 50% of them, so if you’re keen to get more defined, stronger looking arms they can't be abandoned. That’s not to say your biceps aren’t important too (they most definitely are), however, it’s important to place equal emphasis on both muscle groups. Not only will it give your arms the sculpted look you desire, but you'll also find everyday tasks easier too, like lifting objects and carrying the shopping.

For this workout you've got five different exercises to work through. Instead of doing 'sets and reps' you're going to be doing 30 seconds of work, followed by a 30 seconds rest. Once you've completed all five exercises you're then going to repeat the workout one more time, but backwards. Yep, so that final exercise your arms will be aching from, you'll be starting with on your second round. You'll have a great pump afterwards though. Ready? Here's your exercises:

Lying down skull crushers

Bent over tricep extensions

Seated front extensions

Single arm tricep extensions (do 30 seconds on each arms)

Tricep dips (use a chair or weight bench)

We hope you enjoyed that! Try repeating it one more time, or add it onto this chest and shoulders workout to work all of your body's 'pulling' muscles. If you don't own dumbbells, you could actually do all the exercises using a resistance band. Want to balance it out and work your biceps now? Here's another 12 minute upper body workout, that'll not only target the biceps and triceps, but shoulder too!