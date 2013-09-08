Twitter Android app optimized for tablets leaks online

During IFA 2013 last week, Samsung showed the world a Android tablet-optimized Twitter app on the Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 Edition. A copy of the app has now leaked online.

According to German Android website, Android Next, the Twitter tablet-optimized app spotted at IFA 2013 by Samsung has been leaked online for users to install manually.

The Android tablet app was featured on Samsung's 2014 Edition Galaxy Note 10.1 during the Samsung Unpacked event at IFA 2013.

The APK installer pack has been posted online for users to install by according to Android Police, the app works best on 10-inch devices but looks a 'little wonky' on smaller tablets.

Along with this information, Android Police have posted a warning to any users that may attempt to install the Android app themselves.

Users should be aware that it installs over the existing Twitter app on your device so you may need to clear data in order to get it fully operational.

The App available currently in the Google Play Store is version 4.1.7 whereas the APK is version 4.1.1.

Users can enter the new Twitter user data after app installation.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 was unveiled alongside the new Samsung Galaxy Note 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Gear smart watch.

Source: Android Next, Android Police