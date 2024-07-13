Turtle Beach's Award-winning gaming headset drops to lowest-ever price

Undoubtedly in the conversation for the best headphones you can buy and a worthy winner in the T3 Awards 2023, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro headphones offer stunning sound for your games and other audio – and they just dropped to their lowest-ever price over at Amazon.

View the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro deal here

With Amazon Prime Day 2024 now right around the corner, there are big discounts all across Amazon's site – but we think you're going to struggle to find many best gaming headphones deals that are better value than this one. The headphones have dropped 22% in price, to £218.88.

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro: was £279.99, now £218.88 at Amazon The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro come with active noise cancelling (ANC) and work superbly well with the Xbox Series X or S, the PS4 or PS5, the Nintendo Switch, Windows PCs, and indeed any device with Bluetooth. What's more, swappable battery packs keep you listening for longer.

We've previously spent some time with the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro headphones, and loved what they have to offer: we were very impressed with the ANC and the comfort of these cans, and described it as a "stellar gaming headset" in our concluding remarks.

Clearly gamers are the target audience here, with easy setup for consoles and computers alike, and a detachable mic, but anything you want to pipe through these headphones is going to sound great. They offer 50mm drivers and support for a variety of high-end audio protocols.

The swappable battery solution means you can be charging one battery while using the other (two are included in the package), and each one should last for 12 hours. Even the longest gaming sessions aren't going to be interrupted by you having to recharge your headset.

In short, these are fantastic headphones, and with more than £60 knocked off the previous price on Amazon, so they're cheaper than ever before. Getting a substantial upgrade on audio fidelity can be affordable, after all.