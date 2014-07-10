Tuna Knobs turns tablets into DJ controllers

A Dutch audio innovation that looks to blend old and new

Dutch designers are looking to improve the digital DJ experience by integrating the touch and feel of conventional DJ hardware.

Since bedroom-DJs are ditching their audio gear by the dozen in favour of the small form-factor and multi-functionality of tablets, Verburg and Tweetonig felt the need to adapt tablets for the pro-jockeys of yesteryear and try to give them the real DJ experience in the digital age.

Tuna Knobs are small dials that attach to touchscreens and act as a radial stylus. They are designed to give the tactile precision and authentic feel of twisting a knob and let you control DJ and music making apps from your tablet.

"I have always loved making music and DJ'ing, but I was always bound to my gear at home," says Verburg, an industrial design student at the Technical University in Delft.

"But playing around with apps like TouchOSC and Korg iElectribe I felt something was missing. I wanted more precise control. I wanted knobs. So that's the idea I pitched for Tweetonig and they loved it."

Tweetonig's audio innovation is a mere prototype for now, but if you're as desperate for knobs as Verburg, you can support the team on Kickstarter to see them go to production.

By Manon Schalk

