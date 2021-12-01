Top offer: Save £200 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 at John Lewis

If you missed out on laptop deals in the Black Friday sales, you’re in luck as John Lewis still has incredible discounts on a range of tech and gadgets. John Lewis’ Black Friday offers are still going on a wide selection of electricals, including speakers, headphones, smart TVs, smartwatches and laptops.

One of the best offers that John Lewis has running is on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. Right now, you can save £200 (22% off) on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, plus a free upgrade to Windows 11 is also included in this deal.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 received 5 stars in T3’s review and is hard to beat in terms of style, design and functionality. It’s a laptop which boasts incredible performance and is jam packed with innovative features.

To shop the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 deal at John Lewis or to view the full offers on tech and gadgets, explore the links above. For more information on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, keep reading.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: was £899, now £699 at John Lewis

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 Processor, with 8GB RAM and a 13.5” screen with PixelSense display. This laptop has 128GB but if you want more storage space, John Lewis also has the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 256GB model which is discounted to £879.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

If you’re looking for a new laptop for work or play, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is a strong choice with its impressive style, performance and speed. This ultra-thin laptop has an excellent LCD IPS screen and is super lightweight so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

This laptop is ideal for fast multitasking with its large trackpad, touchscreen display and a long battery life. The 128GB has a huge amount of space for storing photos, videos, music and documents, plus the 8GB memory is great for streaming, browsing and more.

If you buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with John Lewis, you can upgrade to Windows 11 with the rollout plan scheduled to begin late 2021 and continue into 2022.