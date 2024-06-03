Top of the of-the-range Garmin watch has over £300 knocked off asking price

If you're looking to bag the best smartwatch and the outdoors is your territory, then nothing beats the Garmin Fenix 7X. This smartwatch has reigned as the best outdoor watch in our Garmin guide for quite some time now and, currently, you can save over £300 off the Sapphire Solar edition at Goldsmiths, as it's been reduced from £1049.99 to £735.

There's no hiding from the fact that this is still a very expensive smartwatch, we know. But, made with a Sapphire Power lens for added durability, and a solar charging face for extra long battery life, you can't get much better than this. To put it simply, it's the best of the best when it comes to Garmin watches. Plus, its titanium finish gives it a polished finish, so it'll look good on your wrist at all times.

Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar: was £1049.99, now £735 Save £314.99 on Garmin's best outdoor watch made with scratch-resistant sapphire lens for premium durability. It comes with a built-in LED flashlight, touchscreen controls, and its solar charging face provides up to 37 days of battery in smartwatch mode.

As well as having an incredibly long battery life (37 days when used in smart mode), the Fenix 7X also comes with a built-in LED flashlight, has fast and reliable GPS and safety tracking features too (like automatic incident detection). There's also all your usual Garmin features (from stress tracking to heart rating monitoring); smart features such as Garmin Smart Pay and offline music, and all your built-in sports apps and workouts.

We gave it five stars in our Fenix 7X review (and we don't hand those out too lightly). The only thing is, it's a big watch. So, as long as you don't mind that, then it's a brilliant buy.