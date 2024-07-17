Top DJI drone's price crashes in Prime Day sale – you’ve only got 12 hours to buy!

A DJI Drone is a must if you want to capture fantastic footage from high in the sky; not only is the company renowned for its superior quality, but its solid flight experience. Right now there are some brilliant DJI drone and bundle deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale , which is coming to an end today. So, if you haven’t already bagged yourself a great bargain, then now is the time.

Below we've rounded up the best DJI drone deals that you can get your hands on in the Amazon Prime Sale now. Just remember, the clock is ticking, so hurry - don’t let them fly away!

DJI Drone deals Amazon Prime Sale

DJI Air 3 More Combo: was $1549, now $1239 at Amazon The DJI Air 2S offers exceptional 40MP images and 4K video with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, advanced obstacle avoidance, and intelligent flight modes like FocusTrack and MasterShots. This bundle also comes with a gimbal protector, an Air 3 battery charging hub, and an RC 2 remote controller, so you’ve got everything you need to start capturing some fantastic footage. Save over $300!

DJI FPV Explorer Combo: was $999, now $769.99 at Amazon

With this combo deal you'll get the DJI FPV drone, DJI Goggles Integra and remote controller, for a fully immersive experience. With the DJI FPV drone's 4K camera and super-wide angle you'll capture incredible visuals, enhanced by the RockSteady stabilisation for even smoother results. Save $229!

DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC): was $728, now $559 at Amazon

The DJI Mini 3 impresses with its larger 48MP 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, which delivers superior image quality, even though it only captures 12MP images. With an aperture of f/1.7, the Mini 3 also ensures excellent low-light performance and minimal noise levels. Flight time lasts up to 38 minutes. A great option for drone enthusiasts seeking performance at an affordable price point. Save $220!