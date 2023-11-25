Top Apple products are actually on sale with early Cyber Monday deals

Anyone will tell you that finding Apple products on sale is incredibly rare, reason being, that they simply don't need to be on sale. The products are desirable enough and speak for themselves.

But deals season is the most magical time of the year and someone at Apple has clearly been listening to our prayers - because there are actually Apple products on sale for Cyber Monday.

If you're after an Apple Watch Ultra, our Active Editor Matt has been on a one-man mission to bring you the best deals.

iPhone 14: was £764 now £649 at Very

It may not be the newest model anymore but the iPhone 14 is still a top tier phone. It's still set to recieve iOS updates for years to come. If you really don't like the dynamic island as well, this could be the model for you.



MacBook Air 15.3" (2023) - M2: was £1399 now £1299 at Currys

With the ultra-powerful M2 processing chip, this super sleek MacBook Air is also a performance powerhouse. You also get a superb 18 hours of battery life, so don't worry about straying away from a charger.

Airpods Gen 2: was £129 now £99 at Argos

Apple's earbuds are everywhere these days, and for good reason. With a combined 24 hours of battery life between the case and buds, you'll be able to listen to your favourite tunes for ages.

Apple iPad 2021 10.2 Inch Wi-Fi 64GB: was £319 now £299 at Argos

When it comes to tablets, Apple's slates are in a league of their own, and the chance to get one for under £300 is not to be missed. This one is powered by the A13 bionic chip and has 64GB of internal memory.