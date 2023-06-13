Top 3 new shows to watch on Disney Plus for June 2023

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's a huge month for Disney Plus as it accelerates into top gear for the summer. Pulling from the streaming service's most recognised IP, we're set for some huge releases from the world of Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars over the coming months – and it all starts here!

Where to begin though? Lord knows there are too many 'must-watch' shows that deserve your attention. It can be quite overwhelming, to say the least. That's where we come in. Every month T3 rounds up the biggest shows coming to Disney Plus, so you know exactly what's worth watching and more importantly, what's worth your hard-earned free time.

Just before we start, it's worth noting that this roundup is designed for Disney Plus customers in the UK – apologies to those in the US. That said, Disney Plus originals shows are pretty universal to wherever you are located in the world so for the most part, you should be fine. We do state where you can find said shows if not available or part of the UK-exclusive Star add-on. If not, there's always the option to take up a VPN and unlock the full capacity of the streaming market. With that, let's dive into the top new shows to watch on Disney Plus for June 2023.

Secret Invasion

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

15 years after Nick Fury showed up at the end of Iron Man, Samuel L. Jackson is finally headlining his own MCU project with this six-episode series set to be the summer blockbuster in everyone's living rooms. This could be the MCU show we've all been waiting for. Secret Invasion is the latest Marvel show and is hoping to bring back the same great espionage elements that made The Winter Solider such a hit.

We pick up with Fury discovering a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls – remember the green aliens from Captain Marvel – only to team up with Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to help save humanity. If that isn't enough, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Coleman, and Don Cheadle returning as Rhodey, are all set to appear over the course of the series. We're expecting big things.

Secret Invasion will be available to stream on Disney Plus from June 21st, 2023.

The Full Monty

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

The much-beloved British comedy from 1997 receives a follow-up in the form of an eight-part television series with much of the lead cast – led by Robert Carlyle of Trainspotting and Mark Addy from Game of Thrones – reprising their roles. The Full Monty will see the same band of brothers reunite 25 years on in a post-industrial Sheffield as they navigate society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors. Now a comedy-drama, the show will explore the decades after the "working-class heroes" put their kit back on with plenty of laughs, tears and drama promised.

The Full Monty will be available to stream on Disney Plus from June 14th, 2023.

Single Drunk Female – season 2

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

After an incredibly embarrassing public breakdown, Samantha Fink (played by Sofia Black-D'Elia) moves back home to sober up and avoid jail time, all while dealing with her overbearing mother. Season two will continue to follow the 28-year-old writer's path to sobriety, however, she quickly finds out that life might have different plans in store for her. Falling under the radar a little, the show has received plaudits from critics and fans alike for its handling of its tough subject matter, balancing a great blend of comedy and drama. Early reviews also say season two is better than the first, so it's the perfect time to jump onboard.

Single Drunk Female is available to watch on Hulu in the US.