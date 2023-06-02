Top 3 new movies to watch on Netflix for June 2023

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Another month of Netflix goodness is upon us. The streaming platform is going all out as we head into the summer season, with bigger names appearing in original films and some major licensing deals happening to bring you the best new movies from Hollywood and beyond.

Where to start, though? We're all aware of how much content Netflix drops on a weekly, if not daily, basis. Sifting through everything while working out what's good, what's not and what's actually worth investing in is a chore nobody has time for. That's where T3 comes in. We do the difficult bit so you can simply sit down, pick a movie and relax in the knowledge that you're watching something worthwhile.

What's worth knowing is that these roundups are designed for those with a Netflix account in the UK, however, lots of these picks are available globally (especially any Netflix Originals). There's always the option to take up one of the best streaming VPNs for unblocking your favourite platforms, be that for Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max or the many, many other streaming platforms now in existence. It's also just handy when travelling abroad.

Alright, now that's out the way, let's jump into the top new movies to watch on Netflix for June 2023.

Extraction 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

After becoming the most-watched Netflix original film in the streaming service's history with 99 million viewers in the first month alone, it's no surprise a sequel to Extraction was commissioned. Back from the dead, former Australian SAS turned black ops mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is assigned with rescuing a ruthless Georgian gangster's family from the prison where they are being held. This is one of Netflix's biggest blockbusters of 2023, picking up nine months after the 2020 film left off. Expect plenty of action, explosions and daring fights that push the beloved Thor actor to the limit.

Extraction 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from June 16th, 2023.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

(Image credit: Katalin Vermes / Lionsgate)

One of the best Nicholas Cage films of the past few years, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, sees the Con Air star play a fictionalised version of himself in a wacky action comedy. Unfulfilled and on the edge of bankruptcy, Cage accepts an offer of $1 million to attend a birthday party of one of his biggest fans, Javi Gutierez. That super fan is portrayed by one of the hottest names in the biz right now: Pedro Pascal, who is unsurprisingly on delightful form here.

It's a fun 107 minutes that relies heavily on the dynamic between its two leads, and thankfully that works wonders. From saying a bitter farewell over a wall that can simply be walked around to their obsession with Paddington, it's got everything you need for a good time that doesn't require too much thought.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is available to stream on Apple TV Plus and Hulu in the US.

Nimona

(Image credit: Netflix)

When a knight in a futuristic medieval world is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (played by Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen who happens to be a shapeshifting creature he's sworn to destroy. In development hell since 2015 – including a cancellation in 2021 – Annapurna Pictures subsequently picked up the movie rights with Netflix finally giving Nimona a home. It's been a long time coming but the popular graphic novel turned CGI sci-fi adventure comedy looks set to meet expectations with a superb cast, slick animation style and a solid understanding of the source material.

Nimona is available to stream on Netflix from June 30th, 2023.